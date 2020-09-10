The National Road Safety Authority has confirmed the government’s claim that it has begun stakeholder consultations to decide on whether to review the law banning the commercial use of motorcycles known in local parlance as ‘Okada’ or not.

This initiative, according to the Director in charge of Planning and Programmes, David Adonteng, is to get majority opinion to repeal the LI 2180 passed by Parliament in 2012 to ban the use of Okada.

His comment follows a promise made by former President John Mahama to legalise the use of ‘Okada’ should he win the elections.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, through the Minister for Transport, Kwasi Ofori Asiamah, said the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was late because they had already begun consultations on the way forward.

This generated public debate, especially on social media with members of both the NDC and NPP accusing each other of stealing ideas.

However, Mr Adonteng on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday said the ‘Okada’ stakeholders engagement begun in 2019.

He explained that they, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department and the Transport Ministry toured the country to engage those for and against the repeal of the law.

Interestingly, Mr Adonteng said those in the rural areas called for a repeal of the law since motorbikes are major sources of transportation.

But he added that those in the urban areas want ‘Okada’ to remain banned due to the number of accidents recorded.

“The views among stakeholders are divided so we will analyse them scientifically and submit the final draft to government,” Mr Adoneng added.