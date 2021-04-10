A total of GH¢322,214 from court fines have been accumulated for road offences from January to March this year.

Though drivers are mandated to go through training to secure certification, reports indicate that this is not entirely the case.

The Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has on countless occasions blamed the increasing rate of road carnage on authorised drivers.

On the back of this, the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD), in an attempt to clamp down on unlicensed driving and recklessness, has arrested offenders with many leading to court hearings and fines.

Speeding, drink-driving, drug driving, driving without insurance, not wearing a seatbelt, careless driving, using phone while driving, among others are some of the wide array of driving offences that often attract these sanctions.

Fresh data collated by the police places the Ashanti Region on top in areas that have seen the most fines with ¢96,966.00. The Greater Accra Region came second with ¢90,620.00 followed by the Western Region’s ¢80,388.00.

The Central, Eastern, Bono East, Volta, Western North and Bono Region follow respectively.

However, seven out of the 16 Regions in Ghana saw no court fines according to the MTTD.