Information available to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service suggests 200 more people died in June alone.

From January to May, 1,250 people lost their lives through road carnage.

So far, in the first half of 2021, road accidents have killed 1,450 people.

According to the latest road traffic accident statistics from the department, the January to June figure represents a 27.19% rise compared to the same time last year where 1,140 people died.

The report also put Ashanti Region in the lead as far as deaths are concerned with 297 of them over the past six months.

It is followed by Eastern Region which is 243 deaths and the Greater Accra Region with 228 deaths.

However, 622 people have been killed in motorcycle-related accidents since the beginning of the year.

Some 2,481 people have been injured through the same means according to the Police MTTD.

Also, 1,470 knock-downs were recorded in the first half of this year and 423 of them died. This is a 25.11% rise compared to the same time last year.

The statistics also show that between January and June, 8,188 people have been injured, representing a 19.45% rise from same time last year where 6,855 got injured.