Rihanna may use Twitter periodically, but even so, fans are all about keeping up with her.

The entrepreneur-slash-singer has become the most followed woman on the social media platform.

At the time of writing this article, Rihanna has 108.2 million Twitter followers. She dethroned Katy Perry by less than five thousand followers.

While Rihanna is the most-followed woman on Twitter, overall, she’s actually in fourth place. Elon Musk, Barack Obama and Justin Bieber are in first, second and third place respectively. After Rihanna comes Perry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Taylor Swift.

Rihanna’s recent spark in followers could be due to a few things, including her Super Bowl halftime show in February, her Oscars performance, or news of her second pregnancy.

Additionally, Rihanna has been using social media to update fans on motherhood. She and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May 2022. In the recent weeks, she’s been uploading content around her son.

Her announcement of her second pregnancy also sparked conversations online, all of which have made her number one most followed woman.