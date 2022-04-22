President Akufo-Addo has appointed a Deputy Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Richard Asante Yeboah, as the Executive Secretary of the Public Servants Housing Loan Scheme.

Dr Yeboah’s appointment was announced in a letter dated April 21, 2022, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo.

The letter indicated the appointment was pursuant to Section 11 (1) of the Public Servants (Housing Loans) Scehem Act, 1975 (N.R.C.D. 319).

Dr Yeboah is expected to within 14 days announce the acceptance of his appointment upon receipt of the letter.

The scheme was established to assist Civil and Public Servants to acquire their own residential property through the granting of mortgage loans.

It is under the supervision of the Ministry of Works and Housing.