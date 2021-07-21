Rich and Famous: 8 places where you can go on a vacation like a celebrity

With just a quick scroll through social media, it’s quite evident that celebrities are seizing the warmer weather to jet-set to their favourite destinations.

Whether they are enjoying a cosy and laid-back trip away from the limelight or a sultry baecation with the ones they love, we’re convinced that stars have their pulse on vacation hotspots.

Want to travel like your favourite celebrity? Look no further. We’ve curated a list of eight of the trendiest places to visit this summer. And who knows…you may just run into your favourite star!

MARTHA’S VINEYARD

Celebrities Who Love Martha’s Vineyard: The Obama Family, Oprah Winfrey, and Spike Lee.

Martha’s Vineyard is a popular summer hotspot for many celebrities. Located south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts the quaint vacation destination is famous for its beautiful sandy beaches, harbour towns, colourful cottages, and lighthouses.

THE HAMPTONS

Celebrities Who Love The Hamptons: The Carter Family, Jennifer Lopez, and Diddy.

The Hamptons is a combination of small towns and villages gracing the eastern end of Long Island in New York state. The well-known (and loved) vacation destination boasts the highly esteemed Cooper’s Beach, the historic Shinnecock Golf Club, along with the Hampton Classic Horse Show. These are just a few of the many things that encourage our favourite celebrities to relax there.

TURKS AND CAICOS

Celebrities Who Love Turks and Caicos: Kim Kardashian, Drake, DJ Khaled.

The impeccable beaches in Turks and Caicos attract people from all walks of life. Granting a wide range of luxury accommodations, including private mansion rentals, the isle is best known for its white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and we can’t forget over-the-top watersports.

EXUMAS IN THE BAHAMAS

Celebrities Who Love Exumas In The Bahamas: Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson, and Eddie Murphy.

The Exumas are renowned for their sapphire-blue waters, which can be seen as far as outer space. Including a chain of 365 islands, the Exumas are home to flawless coastlines, deserted cays, and affluent resorts. We’re talking about a full luxury vacation!

SAINT-TROPEZ, FRANCE

Celebrities Who Love Saint-Tropez, France: Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, and Magic Johnson.

Saint-Tropez—a coastal town on the French Riviera— is known for its beaches and nonstop nightlife. Oh, did we mention that the Plage de Tahiti is famous (or dare we say: infamous) for its “clothing optional” beach. Risque!

CAPRI, ITALY

Celebrities Who Love Capri: Kylie Jenner, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Capri is a famed destination thanks to its rugged scenery, deluxe hotels, designer fashions, and grandeur yacht experiences. The isle is also esteemed for its Blue Grotto, a dark cove where the sea glows electric blue. So impressive!

VENICE, ITALY

Celebrities Who Love Venice, Italy: Ciara and RussellWilson, Samuel L. Jackson, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.

Famously known as the City of Canals, Venice possesses a rich historic heritage and priceless art. The picturesque city is also highlighted for its romantic aura and quite interestingly its notoriously terrible mapping system. Our advice, do your research so you only get lost in your lover’s eyes.

BORA BORA

Celebrities Who Love Bora Bora: Usain Bolt and Halle Berry.

Bora Bora is a small island northwest of Tahiti that is surrounded by a turquoise lagoon and protected by a coral reef. The charming island it’s known for its scuba diving, luxe adventures, and popular luxury resort destinations. There are also the impressive bungalows hoisted over the water on stilts, making it a celebrity favourite.