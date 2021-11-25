Hasaacas Ladies head coach, Yusif Basigi, has disclosed the reason behind their defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League.

The South African side made history on Friday, November 19, after their 2-0 victory over the Ghanaian side to win the first-ever Women’s Champions League title in Cairo.

After the defeat, the veteran trainer has said the ladies were exhausted with regards to the semi-finals game they played against Morocco’s ASFAR, a game they won 2-1.

READ ALSO

“To be very honest, ASFAR ladies exhausted us, the Moroccans caused a lot of problems,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We thought we wouldn’t have been able to advance into the next stage since our neighbours (Nigeria) were kicked out of the maiden Championship,” he disclosed.

“The ladies exerted a lot of energy, especially in the second half.

“The ladies couldn’t attend breakfast the next day due to fatigue. They slept the whole day,” he revealed.