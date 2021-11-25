Founder and leader of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has called for a reduction in the 1.7 percent Electronic Transaction Levy on Mobile Money (MoMo) transactions.

He said the telecommunication networks already charge one percent as service fees therefore the 1.75 will amount to double taxation.

“The telcos are charging 1.0% plus the 1.75% will bring the total levy to 2.75% which is very high so government must do something about it,” Mr Ayariga said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

The government has been urged to re-look at the 1.75 Electronic Transaction Levy in the 2022 Budget which the government says it intends to use to scale up revenue.

The Minority in Parliament has hinted it will oppose the approval of the budget since it will worsen the plight of Ghanaians.

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has proposed a 0.5% for the levy to ease the burden on customers.

In support, Hassan Ayariga called on the government to consider reducing the levy on MoMo which is used by the larger population.

He said the majority of the citizens don’t pay taxes, putting a huge burden on the small population in the tax net.

Given the current circumstance, the APC leader urged the government to think outside the box and broaden the tax net to enable a lot more people to pay for development.

Mr Ayariga also charged the government to be accountable to Ghanaians to put to rest the misconceptions about how their taxes are used.