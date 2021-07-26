Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto, has disclosed the ‘real reason’ why the club lost to Berekum Chelsea in the quarterfinal of the MTN FA Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to defend their MTN FA Cup title after losing to Berekum Chelsea at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Chelsea sailed through to the semis after seeing off the Porcupine Warriors through penalty kicks.

Both teams failed to score after full time and the 30 minutes of extra which was played.

According to Barreto, the players were afraid after some fans of the club invaded their hotel to insult the team ahead of the game at the Obuasi Len Stadium.

”People who are supposed to be Kotoko supporters came to where we were having our lunch to insult our players, so most of the players played today because we told them to play,” Barreto revealed after the game during his post-match interview.

”I have told the management to investigate and punish those supporters who did that,” he said.

Chelsea won the game 5-4 on penalties after Wahab Adams missed his kick.

Failure to win the Ghana Premier League title means Kotoko have ended the 2020/21 season trophyless.