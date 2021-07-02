It has emerged that the scrap dealers, who are opposing the relocation of Agbogloshie market traders, rejected GH¢50,000 from government.

The money was to help them cart their goods to their new business centre at Adjen Kotoku in the Ga West Municipality.

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, revealed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Friday.

He said the leadership of the Agbogloshie market scrap dealers rejected the offer insisting that, moving to the new market will affect their revenue.

The scrape dealers claim they were not engaged in the entire period ahead of the exercise.

The angry traders on Thursday, July 1, 2021, clashed with the police who were at the scene to ensure law and order.

The police had to fire rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the rioting scrap dealers. The Minister said the traders even threatened to burn the market if they are not allowed to stay.