Controversial prophet, Isaac Owusu Bempah has warned of God’s wrath on Ghana should government accord rights to homosexuals.

He said God abhors gays and will punish any country which legalises their abominable acts.

“This is a sin against generations and an abomination in the eyes of God. We will not allow this sin to engulf the country,” Prophet Owusu Bempah stated.

The founder and leader of the Glorious Way Church claimed God told him he will not forgive gays.

He made the comment while commending to the police for closure of an office, belonging to the LGBTQI community at Ashongman in Accra in the wake of public discourse over their operations.

Prophet Owusu Bempah maintained that their activities are alien to the Ghanaian culture and beliefs.

He said homosexuality is a sin God detests greatly therefore anyone who indulges in it loses the favour of God on their life.

“Just like Sodom And Gomorrah, God will not forgive gays” he said in an interview on Accra-based Atinka FM.