The Chief Executive Officer of Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has reacted to a viral video capturing some bigwigs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) swearing on their lives and that of their firstborns.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Dr. Opuni-Frimpong said the viral video is a disgrace.

“It’s a shame; this is a legacy you are leaving behind for your kids, and it will go a long way to haunt you. They are all violent; all political parties are violent and blood-sucking people” he said.

The secret vows were taken by NDC stalwarts in a meeting believed to be with party members, with each person standing on a white cloth as they uttered the oath of secrecy.

The oath was administered by a man dressed in a white kaftan, adorned with a long chain and sword.

Each member held a sword as they recited the solemn words, swearing that if they compromised their party for financial gains in the elections, they and their firstborns will die.

Meanwhile, a communication team member of the NDC, Richard Manuribe, urged calm among Ghanaians over a viral video.

He said “the ceremony took place in 2019.”

