National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye, has described North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s investigations on Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng as judgmental and condemning.

According to him, the said amount in Mr Ablakwa’s investigations was repayment for Rev. Kusi Boateng’s financial assistance.

“In fact, if you go on his Facebook wall and you read the writing, and you see the kind of words he used on Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, that means he has already judged him, he has already condemned him. Then it emerged that at the time of the construction, they needed some money urgently to pursue a certain person.

“Then Rev. Kusi Boateng decided that the company he is the director of can support. So it was in a form of financial assistance which was supposed to be paid back and there is evidence. Documents have been released indicating the amount paid, the time it was paid and the time it was paid back,” he explained on Accra-based Neat FM.

He stated that Rev Kusi Boateng has committed no crime with his multiple identities.

“He has never travelled on any document that bears the name Victor Kusi Boateng, never, all his travelling documents, passports he’s held ever since he started travelling is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

“Having multiple identities and committing felonies is the crime,” he clarified.

In response to some assertions that the members of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral must resign, Nana B said “people have had problems since the conception of building a National Cathedral came up. If individuals personally decide they want to resign, I have no problem with that.”

He concluded that Rev. Kusi Boateng should not accept any apology from Mr Ablakwa should CHRAJ clear his name.