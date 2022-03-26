The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has directed the transitional government in Mali to return the country to constitutional rule within 16 months in a fresh attempt to restore democratic order.



The leader of the Military Junta Asime Gotta turned down an invitation to attend the Summit though he sent representation.



The leaders in the case of Burkina Faso demanded the immediate release of President Kabore who has been under house arrest since the coup on 24th January 2022 and also give acceptable transition timelines.



These were announced by the President of the ECOWAS Commission Jean-Claude Cassie Brou at a press briefing.

The Military in Guinea has also been entreated to come out with an acceptable transition timeline within one month else, the country will attract sanctions.

According to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, the West African regional leaders took these decisions considering the already harsh economic situation facing the masses, so that they do not add more to the problem; but I the coup-makers do not abide by the recommendations further actions will be taken against those countries.

President of Ghana and Chairman of ECOWAS Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the opening of the fifth Extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS heads of State and Government referred to Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso as “recalcitrant member states”.

For 19 months, there have been four coup d’états in the ECOWAS sub-region with two in Mali alone by the Military led by Asime Gotta, another in Guinea and the last being Burkina Faso.



ECOWAS Heads of State have demanded that the military juntas in the countries take immediate steps to restore democratic rule but timelines have been dragging.