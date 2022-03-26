The National House of Chiefs has urged Members of Parliament to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling on Deputy Speakers’ voting rights to maintain calm in the House during proceedings.

According to President of the House, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, respecting the judgement is the surest way through which “Ghana will continue to be recognised as a country governed by the rule of law and not the rule of men.”

Addressing a meeting in Kumasi, he encouraged aggrieved parties to seek review of the Supreme Court decision and not resort to debates and arguments over same.

On March 9, 2022, the Supreme Court ruled that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament can be counted during the formation of a quorum for parliamentary decision-making and participation in voting while presiding.

The Court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, therefore, affirmed the approval of the 2022 budget without NDC MPs’ participation.

Since that ruling, high-ranking members in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have expressed dissenting views over the matter.

But Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II says Parliament and allied stakeholders should hold up to democratic governance, adding that it is “the most preferred for the majority of Ghanaians.”

“The positive effects of democracy far outweigh the weaknesses we observe at times,” he stated.

In a related development, the Essikado-Ketan MP, Joe Ghartey, has implored his colleagues unhappy with the ruling to seek review.

He said the controversies surrounding the judgement are needless since aggrieved parties can always opt for review at the Supreme Court.

The former Deputy Speaker and Minister of Justice indicated that there can be the possibility of a change in the ruling; hence, Members of Parliament who disagree with the current ruling have the opportunity to seek redress.

“There are three institutions of government. Parliament is not the only one among them that is a master of its own rules. The Judiciary is as well.”

“This shouldn’t be an issue at all. If any of the parties disagree with the judgment, they can call for a review, and who knows, the Court may change its mind,” he said.