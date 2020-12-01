Principal of Kyebi College of Education Rev. Charles Ofosu Ayarkwah is urging stakeholders in education to help in retooling the colleges of education in order to properly train teachers who leads the manpower training of the country.

According to Rev. Ayarkwa, the Colleges of education are centers of excellence for trained teachers hence need to be properly resourced.

He said, most Home Economic Department in the Colleges does not have up to date equipment to train teachers whiles Music departments lack many equipment.

He said the retooling of the vocational departments of the colleges of Education will help the schools produce well experience teachers into the schools.

Rev Ayarkwa made the appeal when the Ahene Nana Hene of Kyebi refurbished the Kibi college of Education and presented some 1500 reading materials to the JB Dankwa Memorial Library in Kyebi.

He presented 40 industrial machines, refrigerators, cylinders, stoves, among other catering equipment.

At the JB Dankwa Memorial Center, Barima Kwaku Dua presented over 1500 reading materials to the Library and pledged to do more to encourage reading among the children.

Ahene Nana Hene Barima Kwaku Dua hinted that, Kyebi is Synonymous with Education and Education is Kyebi.

He is helpful that, the youth of Kyebi will live the dream of their forebears who held education in high esteem.

Barima Kwaku want to a well educated and enlighten citizens of Kyebi in the next decades leading innovations and enterprising in Ghana and beyond .