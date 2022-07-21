Some residents at Pumpside in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region are living in fear following an alleged attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl.

Speaking to Adom News, the mother of the victim, name withheld, said the incident happened after she sent her daughter to withdraw money from a nearby mobile money vendor.

According to her, she received a call from an unknown person demanding money before her child would be released.

“I suddenly received a call after about five minutes I sent my daughter from an unknown man saying ‘your daughter has been kidnapped and thus we are demanding ¢10,000 ransom for her released’.

“At the exact moment I couldn’t stand on my feet I thought it was a dream. I quickly informed my husband about the situation,” she narrated.

The victim, who was later released, also shared her horrific experience in the hands of the captor.

“My mouth was covered with bandages to prevent me from shouting or raising any alarm,” she said.