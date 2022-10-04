Some residents of Asamang-Tamfoe have registered their displeasure against the police and the Okyeman Environmental Taskforce for allegedly unleashing violent attacks which have left many severely injured.

The taskforce, in videos that have gone viral, exchanged gunshots with residents during an anti-galamsey operation in the area.

Addressing the media, the Chairman of the Asamang-Tamfoe Community Mining Committee, Nana Boakye Darkwa, warned that they will oppose moves by all unauthorised persons seeking to mine in the area.

According to him, they will also resist attempts by any group including the Small Scale Miners Association from embarking on any mining activity.

“They came to the palace to inform us they want to mine in our town, we asked them for their mining lease before we could grant them access but it’s been over 10 years, they haven’t been able to produce a toilet roll,” he said.

According to him, government has granted them all the necessary support to embark on community mining to save the lands from destruction by illegal miners.

“Today is exactly three months since the Deputy Minister Mireku Duker inaugurated the community mining in Asunafo and Asamang-Tamfoe. We have since been righting the wrongs so we could start working on the concession until the Eastern miners claimed that our lands belong to them.

“They took us to Linda Dor with my Twafohene, Nana Asenso and Okyeame Dwumor and promised to give us one hundred thousand cedis and a monthly pay but we rejected it and told them we are looking at the interest of the larger community,” he stated.

At least 16 persons were on Thursday arrested in connection with a shooting incident at Asamang Tamfoe in the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred between some persons believed to be illegal miners and the Okyenhene Environmental Taskforce led by the Chief of Kyebi-Apapam, Nana Okogeaman Apegya Fori II.

During the operation, the police retrieved one pump action gun, two excavators, and two water pumping machines.

They were taken to the Koforidua High Court on Friday morning but the court was not in session.

A team from the Eastern Regional Police Command, led by the Regional Commander, DCOP Anderson Fosu Ackaah, on Friday visited the Asamang Tamfoe community to engage the people.