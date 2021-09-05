Hallelujah is the latest praise repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa is singing after acquiring her latest car.

Now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro, the pastor’s wife has added a latest Lexus to her fleet of cars.

She took to social media to flaunt what she said is a ‘tear rubber’ car she shipped from United States of America, which was being worked on by a mechanic.

In the video she posted, Agradaa bragged that having car services rendered to her in her home is an indication that she and her car are mighty.

In some subsequent videos, she could be seen cruising in her car while she sings a gospel tune.

Nana Agradaa is a fan of cars; she is known for either buying or gifting her close relations expensive cars.

Barely a year ago, she gifted her employee, Big Akwess, a Mercedes Benz which is the third car she had handed over to him.

This was while her Thunder TV was actively in operations and the period when she was cashing out from her Sika gari deity.

Currently, Nana Agradaa has parted with her ungodly ways and has pledged to uphold Christianity for as long as she breathes.

