Controversial actress and singer, Akuapem Poloo’s time at a radio station ended with her name on the lips of all listeners.

Poloo, in a bid to prove to the host and other panelists that she is a beauty in real life, went semi-nude.

She lifted her blouse to prove to the many listeners that she has a flawless skin and flat tummy despite being a mother-of-one.

She exposed her black bra and parts of her breast; she was, however, quickly stopped before she could unzip her trousers.

Her action was in sharp contrast to her claims that she is repented, having been taught a ‘small lesson’ by the Ghana Police Service for exposing her nudity.

In an earlier interview, she clarified that in as much as she is repented, she will do anything that will put food on her table.

She also added that she is a fervent Christian who attends church every Sunday, but actions like singing, twerking are things she might not be able to put away with.

In line with that, Poloo has released a new single she titled Waboka, which features her ‘boyfriend’ AMG Armani.

It was for the purpose of promoting her new song that she found her way into the Zylofon FM studios.

Watch video below: