A Ghanaian-United States-based medical doctor, David Agorvor, has been reported dead.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, he is said to have passed last week.

The news of his demise was confirmed in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Council of Ewe Associations of North America, Patrick Adzadu, shared on social media.

The deceased is said to have been married to a lady from Santo Dominica.

“Please if you know anyone who knows him contact on 3026021655 so we can pass on the information to the source of this unfortunate news,” the statement appealed.

Dr Agorvor had 16 years of medical experience and run his private practice, Women and Teens Healthcare.

The deceased left with colleagues.

He was based in North Miami Beach, Florida and was affiliated to multiple hospitals in the area, including Baptist Health South Miami Hospital and Jackson Health System-Miami.

He served as the Chairman of the Obstetrics and Gynaecologist Department of North Shore Medical Center and a Clinical Assistant Professor at the Florida International University College of Medicine.