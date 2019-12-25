The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has entreated Ghanaians not to forget the actions of people within the corridors of power that have resulted in their inability to enjoy the festive season.

The opposition party intimated that the supposed reforms embarked upon by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has created economic hardship as it has rendered many unemployed or caused businesses to collapse.

The situation, the PPP avers, sharply contrasts the essence of the Christmas season.

“Our expectation that this joyful season celebration will cause great joy for all Ghanaians will not be fulfilled due to politics of exclusion and vindictives. Privileged friends and family of the ruling class contrasts sharply with a Saviour born in a manger.

“Unfortunately, the indescribable gift that God gave to us which we are to emulate in our gift-giving act, is lost to many as a result of the untold economic hardship in the country,” the party said.