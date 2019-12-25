A 36-year-old Okada rider has been crashed to death by two Sprinter Benz buses at Awutu Bereku on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway in the Central region.

According to witnesses, the Okada rider named David Andoh, was coming from Gomoa Akotsi heading towards Awutu Bereku, and on reaching a filling station in the area, he tried to overtake one of the Sprinter Benz buses, which was also branching to the fuel station to purchase fuel.

The witnesses said the first Sprinter Bus with registration number ER 2053-18 knocked him onto the main road while another Sprinter Benz bus from Kasoa to Winneba run over his head causing him to die instantly.

The Awutu Bereku police command, confirming the sad incident to Adom News, said the driver of the second Sprinter Benz bus is at large, but the driver of the first Sprinter Benz bus has been apprehended and is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.