New mum of two, Regina Daniels has given fans a glimpse of her newborn son.



The actress announced the birth of their second child, in a post via Instagram on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.



She noted how June 29th has marked a blessed date for her and her family.



With so much joy in her heart, she announced the birth of her second son who shares the same birth date as her first son, Munir Nwoko.



She noted how Moon and his younger brother are going to be each other’s lifetime companions, partners in crime with an unbreakable bond.



“June 29th is indeed a blessed date for me and my family… With so much joy in my heart. I announce the birth of my second son.



“Moon and younger brother are definitely gonna be each other’s lifetime companions, partners in crime with an unbreakable bond in Jesus’ name coupled with the fact that they share the same birthday… I am so blessed. You got your best gift and I’m so happy you get very excited when you see babies”.



In a new update, a video of the Nollywood actress in her hospital bed has emerged online.



The wife of Ned Nwoko was seen cradling her baby boy.



Sharing the video, she captioned it, “My new addiction”.

