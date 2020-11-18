Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, says rumours about her billionaire Ned Nwoko is planning to marry his seventh wife is false.

Taking to her Instagram story, she stated that the woman many people have mistaken for her husband’s new wife is her friend.

“She is my friend who came visiting,” the actress wrote in an Instagram post.

Regina Daniel’s disclaimer comes after she shared a picture of a ringed finger and captioned it ‘wifey’.

After close inspection, social media users realised the finger belonged to the lady who was tagged in the picture.

The post which went viral sparked rumours the mother of one was about to lose her position as Mr Nwoko’s last wife.

The rumours forced Regina Daniels to react writing on her Instagram story “the news about Sara being my husband’s wife is completely false.”