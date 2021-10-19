Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has hinted to her fans that she is expecting baby number 2 for her husband, Ned Nwoko.

In a brain-teasing post she dropped on Instagram, she made reference to a particular moment she was on a vacation with her husband, barely a year after their marriage.

She noted that that spot at the Dead Sea in Jordan was where the journey of motherhood began for her.

On that trip, she and her husband participated in a muddy challenge which saw them cover each other in dirt.

“Do you remember these pictures? That was two years ago and just the two of us at the Dead Sea in Jordan. We are back again but this time there are three of us. Yes three of us because baby Munir @princemunirnwoko is here.”

She asked her fans to anticipate a new addition, despite not stating categorically if she was pregnant.

“Watch out for new addition,” she teased.