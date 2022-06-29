Nollywood screen goddess, Regina Daniels, dropped a bombshell when she disclosed childbirth was not part of her plans in the early stage of her marriage.

The actress, who got married in 2019 at just age 18, said she was insistent on living her youthful extravagant life, and she did not want her body to undergo any changes.

As fate would have it, she took seed barely a year later, and though unprepared, she indicated that she is loving the process.

She made the revelation in a birthday post for her son, Munir, as he turns two.

Regina said raising her son is a journey she never knew would transform her into a vulnerable version of herself.

It has made her more patient, understanding, loving and tolerating, and seeing Munir grow up is breath taking.

She wrote:

“Moon you are the smartest, kindest, cutest, most intelligent, most friendly and most giving little boy I have come across. The things you choose to say sometimes, amazes me. You are proof that indeed the fruit doesn’t fall far away from the tree.

“You have been a source of joy to the entire household, you are loved beyond words, I have no doubt that you will make us proud, I thank God and bless the day June 29th that you were born. You are the light of my life. Seeing you grow up has been one of the greatest gifts I could have ever received.

“Moon we’ll do this life thing together, I’ll always have your back. I will live for you, I promise to always be there and when life throws hard times your way, I promise to catch it first. I love you my son.”