The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned of thunderstorms or rains over the western coast and few places in the middle sector Wednesday morning.

GMet also forecasts that there will be misty conditions over the mountainous and vegetative areas.

Partial cloudy conditions will be experienced over most parts of the country this afternoon.

However, there are chances of slight to moderate rains over the eastern period of the various sectors of the country.

Thunderstorm or rains will affect the transition and middle sectors in the evening.