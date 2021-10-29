The Receiver for the collapsed 347 Microfinance and 23 Savings Companies, Eric Nana Nipah, has initiated processes to sell another set of landed property of some of the defunct firms.

They are located in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, and Bono East Regions, following the auction of more than 100 vehicles of some companies in February 2020.

The Receiver is currently calling for bids from persons interested in acquiring any of the 24 advertised property not later than 4:00 pm on Friday, November 26, 2021.

“Interested bidders who want to inspect the property or have enquiries may visit the receivership website,” a statement read in part.

The statement added details of the conditions of sale have been outlined in a sales memorandum, which can be assessed on its website.

Read the full list of the property below: