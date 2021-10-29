Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ledzokuku Constituency, Bernard Okoe Boye, has launched a book.

The book dubbed: ‘The Mother in the Monster Calming the Storm at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital: Leadership at a Tough Terrain’ is a recount of his experiences as Board Chairman of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The book was launched by First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo in Accra.

Dr Okoe Boye was appointed Board Chair of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in 2018 by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

During his tenure, he was inspired to institute reforms “and the vision was to make it a safe place for all patients.”

The former MP said he was inspired to institute reforms after reading Professor Frimpong Boateng’s book about the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital ‘Taming the Monster,’ in which he spelt out the challenges of the hospital.

However, it resulted in a lawsuit instituted by some of the Directors who were affected by the house cleaning exercise.

One filed a case against him at an Accra High Court which he has detailed in his new book, titled ‘The Mother in the Monster.’