One of the causalities of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana has turned her misfortune into a blessing.

A young marketing professional doing very well lost her job due to the impact of the global pandemic.

Araba Quagraine, 30, had lost hope after losing her dream job. But there was light at the end of the tunnel after she took up her hobby of making shoes serious.

Without any formal training in shoe making, she is now a household name and her handmade shoes is worn by many celebrities across the country.

Araba Quagraine shared her inspirational story when she took her turn on Reboot Your Life Series on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

Her hope is to empower more women struggling to find jobs to be self-employed.

Watch attached video for the full interview: