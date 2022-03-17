For most girls who get pregnant, it is not an easy thing to be able to go back to school after delivery but one of such casualties, Hannah Akomea, has turned her ‘misfortunes’ into a blessing.

As an ambitious young lady who did all her best to make it in life, her hopes were subtly dashed when she got pregnant while at the Mpraeso Senior High School (SHS) in the Eastern Region.

As a result, Miss Akomeah had to drop out and explore other avenues that could help her fend for herself and the baby.

This led her to secure a job with a financial institution as a susu collector and proceeded to become a customer service agent but that did not last as she fell sick at the peak of that career and was eventually laid off when the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Without any formal training, Hannah decided to venture into furniture making using old car tyres which had been disposed off by their owners.

She is now a household name with her furniture made of different fabrics and old car tyres patronised by many people in and out of Ghana.

Hannah Akomeah, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Hanny’s Prime Ventures, shared her inspirational story when she took her turn on Reboot Your Life Series on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Thursday.

She has so far trained 21 people with the hope to empower more people struggling to find jobs to be self-employed from her Ofankor barrier-based shop.

Play the video above to hear more of Hannah’s intriguing story: