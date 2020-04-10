The Rebecca Foundation today presented two thousand boxes of relief items to the Mayor of Kumasi for distribution to the needy in areas affected by the partial lockdown, to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The 2,000 boxes, which contained rice, cooking oil, milo, sugar, milk ,canned tomatoes and canned fish among others were donated by Orca Décor Ltd, who had earlier donated 5,000 boxes to the Rebecca Foundation’s Relief Boxes Challenge which is an initiative by the Rebecca Foundation to partner corporate Ghana, individuals and civil society organisations to provide food and sanitary items to the most vulnerable, especially women and children, affected by the partial lockdown.

The items will be distributed to the most vulnerable women and identifiable groups including Kayayei, the aged, destitute, and single mothers in all lockdown areas in the Greater Kumasi metropolitan area.

Presenting the boxes on behalf of the The Rebecca Foundation, Mrs Perpetual Asante Amoah said the First Lady of The Republic and Executive Director of The Rebecca Foundation, H.E. Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo appreciated the socio-economic impact of the measures being taken to prevent wide-spread infection of the deadly Covid-19 virus and was determined to assist in mitigating its attendant discomfort.

She urged corporate institutions and individuals to partner The Rebecca Foundation to ameliorate the effect of the partial lockdown by contributing to The Rebecca Foundation Relief Boxes Challenge.

Receiving the items, Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi,described the donation as very timely and promised to ensure that they are handed to those who need them.

The Mayor also cautioned residents not to treat the partial lockdown period as a holiday to loiter around but rather adhere to the guidelines of the lockdown in order to prevent widespread infection of the coronavirus.