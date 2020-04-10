Ghana Premier League side, Medeama Soccer Club, have cancelled their move for former Asante Kotoko forward, Songne Yacouba.

The Burkinabe forward officially ended his two years stay with the Porcupine Warriors this month.

Following his exit, it was reported that Medeama SC were on the verge of sealing a move for Yacouba on a two-year deal.

However, according to Nhyira FM, President of the Medeama, Moses Armah Parkah storms out of last transfer meeting meant to sign former Kotoko goal poacher.

Yacouba and his camp demanded $100,000 a year.

Due to the high demand of the player, Mr Parkah has called off the deal.

As it stands, the deal is off and Mr Parker is not interested anymore.

Yacouba failed to renew his contract with Kotoko after the club failed to meet his demand.

The camp of the player were demanding $150,000 before renewing his deal for the club.

However, it has been reported that Inter Allies and Aduana Stars have also expressed their interest in signing the striker.