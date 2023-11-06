Real Madrid missed an opportunity to return to the top of La Liga as they were held to a goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabeu.

The result leaves Real second in the table, two points behind leaders Girona who won 4-2 at Osasuna on Saturday.

Federico Valverde, Joselu, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr all had chances to score for the hosts.

However, the visitors held firm for their first away point in this fixture since 2000.

Francisco’s Vallecano team are now unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions. They frustrated their more esteemed Madrid neighbours but rarely looked capable of scoring, failing to register a shot on target.

In contrast, it was a frustrating evening for Carlo Ancelotti’s home side, who were unable to convert any of their 22 attempts at goal and had a first-half injury scare when Bellingham required treatment for a shoulder problem.

The two-goal hero of the recent Clasico was able to continue but could not deliver a show-stopping moment this time.

Manager Ancelotti said the England international’s condition would be assessed on Monday but indicated it was no cause for great concern.

“Bellingham will be tested tomorrow. We don’t think it’s anything serious,” Ancelotti said.