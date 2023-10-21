Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos helped Sevilla earn a point against the team for whom he made 671 appearances over 16 seasons.

Ramos, 37, joined boyhood club Sevilla on a free transfer in the summer after two years with Paris St-Germain.

His side took the lead through David Alaba’s 74th-minute own goal on Saturday but were only ahead for four minutes before Dani Carvajal equalised.

Carvajal had earlier cleared an Ivan Rakitic shot off the line.

Ramos, a Madrid player from 2005 to 2021, was yellow-carded for a 76th-minute foul but produced multiple blocks and clearances to frustrate his former club as they searched for the win.

Madrid remain top of La Liga, three points ahead of Girona in second, and four in front of rivals Barcelona, whom they face in the first Clasico of the season on 28 October.