Harry Kane scored his ninth goal in eight Bundesliga games as Bayern Munich claimed a comfortable victory at Mainz.

England forward Kane nodded in to increase Bayern’s lead after Kingsley Coman’s superb driven effort had put the German champions ahead.

Anthony Caci replied for the hosts before the break but Leon Goretzka’s low shot sealed the visitors’ win.

Bayern are third in the table, two points adrift of Bayer Leverkusen and a point behind VfB Stuttgart.

Along with Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel’s side remain unbeaten in the league and are currently five points better off than in 2022-23 at the corresponding stage of the season.

Kane’s prolific form since arriving from Tottenham in the summer has also been key to Bayern making their best start to a domestic campaign since 2016-17.