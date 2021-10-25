In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

The Holy Quran provides in Chapter 3 Verse 185 that, “Every soul shall taste death. And only on the Day of Resurrection shall you be paid your wages in full. And whoever is removed away from the Fire and admitted to Paradise, he is indeed successful.

The life of this world is only the enjoyment of deception”. Really and truly, to Allah we all belong, and truly, to Allah we shall all return.

This notwithstanding, it is true that when death strikes, it leaves in its trail, great pain and grief particularly when it strikes our dear ones whom we adore so much by reason of what they mean to us and their great impact on humanity.

Undoubtedly, one of such dear ones whom death has taken away from the NPP and Ghana at large, is Hajia Mariama Bawumia; the woman whom we have gathered here today to mourn.

The NPP indeed received with sadness, news of the passing of Hajia Mariama Bawumia, which sad event occurred on September 13, 2021. Hajia Mariama was not only the biological mother of the NPP’s longest serving Vice Presidential Candidate, H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, but was also a motherly figure and a great source of inspiration and wise counsel to the Party, particularly in the 5 regions of the North.

It is true that Hajia Mariama was not in frontline party politics and campaign activities, and so, it is possible for people to think that she really wasn’t a politician. But the fact of the matter is that Hajia Mariama was an active member of the Party.

Her association with our political tradition dates back to the days of the founding of our antecedent political party, the Northern People’s Party, which her husband, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, is strongly associated with.

Undoubtedly, Hajia Mariama’s greatest contribution to the New Patriotic Party is the golden gift of her son, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who, today, is the Vice President of the Republic, having significantly led the Party to clinch two successive electoral victories as the Party’s Vice Presidential Candidate in the general elections of 2016 and 2020.

The NPP success story cannot be told without significant reference to the illustrious works and contribution of Dr. Bawumia, the son of Hajia Mariama. He is one of the greatest, if not the greatest addition to the electoral fortunes of the NPP in the past decade or two.

Not only that, H.E Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has also proven to be one of the all-time greatest politician from the northern part of the country.

The son of Hajia Mariama (H.E Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia) has not only been a blessing to the NPP and the good people of the north but has also been a monumental blessing to Ghana at large. His focus on using digital technology to transform lives has been the game-changer for our country.

It is gratifying to observe that the son of Hajia Mariama is today the man leading the digitization of the Ghanaian economy to make life easy, enhance revenue generation, and save the taxpayer millions of Ghana cedis (GHc), which would have otherwise been lost through corruption and wastage.

The NPP cannot be more grateful to Hajia Mariama for her contribution to the party’s fortunes over the decades. Her motherly support and guidance to her children and members of the party will always be appreciated. Her passing is a great loss to the NPP.

The Party once again extends its deep sympathies to His Excellency the Vice President and the bereaved family as well as the good people of Walewale for this great loss.

May Almighty Allah (Subhaana hu wa ta a’ala) bless and have mercy on her soul, amplify her good deeds, forgive her sins and grant her Jannatul-Firdaws.

Assalamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh

…Signed…

JOHN BOADU

GENERAL SECRETARY