Government has outlined its plans for evacuating some stranded Ghanaians abroad as the country is yet to open its borders to other countries.

For several weeks, the Foreign Ministry and its Missions abroad, together with key MDAs such as the Interior and Aviation Ministries, as well as the Ghana Immigration Service have been working closely to bring back home stranded Ghanaians in several countries.

To ensure a well-coordinated evacuation exercise, government decided to undertake the exercise in phases.

ALSO READ:

According to the Foreign Minister, the decision was informed by financial and logistical considerations namely, the capacity of our isolation centres to hold large numbers of evacuees as well as the human resource capacity of the National COVID-19 Task Force comprising personnel from various security agencies.

Below is the roadmap