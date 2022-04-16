Director of the Judges Training School and Justice of the Court of Appeal, Prof. Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei, has urged Ghanaians to make it a habit of reading Article 41 of the 1992 Constitution every morning.

This, he said, will instil in Ghanaians the spirit of patriotism duty and obligation to the country.

“I think that Ghanaians must read Article 41 of the Constitution after their Bible or Quran or their religious books every morning”.

Prof Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei made the remarks during the first induction ceremony for the Public Interest Law and Advocacy Fellowship (PILA Fellowship) of the Noble Law Group.

The PILA Fellowship is a Noble Law Group initiative offering law students the opportunity to build their advocacy skills and undertake public service projects through a 1-year Fellowship programme.

Fellows are to work in partnership with communities, government agencies, and other key stakeholders on law and public policy issues affecting the country.

Prof Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei expressed his enthusiasm for the Fellowship. He said it is good that at this stage, the Fellows were developing their interest in public law.

He further charged the Fellows to consider patriotism, duty, and obligations as he hoped all Ghanaians would.

He advised the Fellows to be wary of the temptations of money, rights and privileges that may sway them from contributing to resolving the challenges with public law in Ghana.

He also cautioned the Fellows against taking advantage of Ghanaians and lawyers in the course of their career, encouraging them to be persons of integrity undertaking activities that are free of vice.

He questioned why a reasonable number of criminal appeals succeed and expressed that it is an indication that not all convicts are guilty in the first instance.

In order to make an impact in society, the Fellows must ensure a considerable devotion of their time to assisting the poor and needy, he advised.

Article 41 of the Fourth Republican Constitution of Ghana

The Constitution provides that:

The exercise and enjoyment of rights and freedoms is inseparable from the performance of duties and obligations, and accordingly, it shall be the duty of every citizen –

(a) to promote the prestige and good name of Ghana and respect the symbols of the nation;

(b) to uphold and defend this Constitution and the law;

(c) to foster national unity and live in harmony with others;

(d) to respect the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of others, and generally to refrain from doing acts detrimental to the welfare of other persons;

(e) to work conscientiously in his lawfully chosen occupation;

(f) to protect and preserve public property and expose and combat misuse and waste of public funds and property;

(g) to contribute to the well-being of the community where that citizen lives;

(h) to defend Ghana and render national service when necessary;

(i) to co-operate with lawful agencies in the maintenance of law and order;

(j) to declare his income honestly to the appropriate and lawful agencies and to satisfy all tax obligations; and

(k) to protect and safeguard the environment.

About Noble Law Group

The Noble Law Group is a non-governmental think-tank established by a team of young legal practitioners and law students with the aim of critically reviewing and analyzing existing national laws and development policies, considering social dynamics, governance systems, and the political economy of Ghana.

The Group achieves its objectives by engaging in research, advocacy, and public education programmes.

By focusing on policy analysis and research, the organization creates a dialogue space for key stakeholders of national development to interact and cooperate on their shared values and development objectives.

About Public Interest Law and Advocacy Fellowship Programme (PILA Fellowship)

