In a rare display of religious tolerance, the Assistant Parish Priest of St Mary Catholic Church, Rev Fr Martin Delali Attitson, joined Muslims at Asamankese for the 2023 Eid-Fitr prayers.

Credit: St Mary Catholic Church, Asamankese

This was on Saturday, April 22, 2023, and he was accompanied by some parishioners.

Credit: St Mary Catholic Church, Asamankese

The church took to its Facebook page to share the photos which have earned the commendation of many.

Some of the photos saw the parishioners exchange pleasantries with some members of the Muslim community while others saw them in prayer positions.

Credit: St Mary Catholic Church, Asamankese

Rev Fr Attitson has been lauded by many social media users who find the inter-religious embrace heartwarming.

Credit: St Mary Catholic Church, Asamankese

Credit: St Mary Catholic Church, Asamankese

Below is the full post: