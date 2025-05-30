Razak Simpson’s absence will not affect us – Nations FC chief

Nations FC Brands Manager, Kennedy Boakye Ansah, remains confident that the team will perform well against Basake Holy Stars despite the absence of key defender Razak Simpson.

Simpson, a vital figure in Nations FC’s campaign this season, is currently away on international duty with the Black Stars in London, participating in the Unity Cup.

The promising centre-back featured for the entire 90 minutes in Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Nigeria at the G-Tech Community Stadium earlier this week.

“Fortunately for us, we have a very solid squad, so inasmuch as we would have loved to see Razak Simpson in the game against Holy Stars, we have a worthy replacement for him,” Boakye Ansah told Citi Sports.

“We will miss his presence on the field, but in terms of the team, I’m sure we have a worthy replacement for Razak Simpson,” he added.

Nations FC currently sits atop the league table with 60 points and will be aiming to extend their lead and move a step closer to clinching the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Simpson is expected to be in action again when Ghana faces Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff at the G-Tech Community Stadium on Saturday.