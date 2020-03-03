Former President Jerry John Rawlings has waded into the brutal killing of Assemblyman for Sogakope in the Volta region, Marcus Adzahli and other crimes committed in the region about a month ago.

According to him, anyone who will provide vital information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, who killed the man in his home last Sunday, would receive GH¢25,000.00 from him in addition to the GH¢10,000.00 earlier offered by the Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa.

The late Marcus Mawutor Adzahli

In a statement dated March 3, 2020 and signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa of the Communications Directorate of Mr Rawlings, the former President expressed disgust at the trend of violent attacks in the South Tongu area.

Read full statement below:

The former President expressed disgust at the trend of violent attacks in the South Tongu area, describing the killing of the Assemblyman as a politically related murder.

Flt Lt Rawlings urged the residents to exercise their right to anger and protest, but not to express their anger in the wrong direction or through the wrong action.

The attackers of the Assemblyman refused to accept an offer of ¢30,000 (thirty thousand cedis) from the victim’s wife in a plea to save his life, insisting money was not the reason for the attack. They subsequently snatched the money only after they had shot, stabbed and killed Adzahli.

The wife, sister and child of the deceased who were also injured in the attack are on admission at the District Hospital. The victim of the Vume attack a month ago is currently on admission at the Dzodze Hospital.

Residents on Tuesday protested the failure of the police to act on the spate of violent attacks by blocking the Sogakope Bridge and besieging the police station, a situation that led to a confrontation with the police who shot and injured at least three demonstrators.

Aside the Police, informants who wish to offer confidential information leading to the apprehension of all the assailants can also call or text the former President’s office directly on 020 073 6637.

Issued By: Kobina Andoh Amoakwa (Communications Directorate)