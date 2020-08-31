Former President Jerry John Rawlings was in Lome, Togo on Sunday, August 30 to commiserate with the family of Édouard Kodjovi Kodjo, popularly known as Edem Kodjo, a former Secretary General of the Organisation of African Unity and later Prime Minister of Togo, who passed away in April.

The former President, who was received at Aflao by Togolese Minister of Security, General Yark Damehane, Prof Robert Komlan Edo Dussey, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Togolese Abroad and officials of the Ghana Embassy in Lome, also paid a courtesy call on President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo.

Rawlings mourns with late Edem Kodjo’s family in Togo

Upon arrival in Lome, the former President first called on the family of the late Prime Minister and was received by the widow, Valentine Kodjo, the children and other family members.

The former President extended his sympathies to the deceased’ family and presented customary drinks and an undisclosed amount of cash to the family.

Former President Rawlings also visited the Cimetière de la Plage (Beach Cemetery) where the former Prime Minister was buried to lay a wreath and pay his final respects to Mr Kodjo.

Before departing to Ghana, the former President called on and held private discussions with Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbe at his official residence.