The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to introduce Video Assistant Referees (VAR) at match centres in the near future.

VAR was introduced during the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has been welcomed by the various leagues across Europe.

Referees Manager of the GFA, Alex Quartey, believes the move is aimed at improving the local game, stressing that FIFA is ready to support the GFA with the necessary logistics for the use of the VAR at the various match centres.

He, however, noted that the world’s football governing body may give Ghana three years to prepare, since the country is currently not ready for the technology.

“FIFA has brought logistics to the GFA about the distribution of Video Assistant Referee (VAR),” Mr Quartey told Asempa FM.

“And it is a very good point to use VAR in Ghana during match days.

“We have to use the VAR and FIFA is ready to support us and I believe it is an innovation which is now part of refereeing.

“Maybe FIFA will give us three years to prepare towards it.”