Rapper Offset honours Virgil Abloh with a tattoo

Rapper, Offset, has unveiled a new tattoo he did in honour of the late fashion designer, Virgil Abloh.

In a post on Instagram, sharing the picture of the tattoo he had done on his leg, the Migos rapper wrote “Do it for V.”

The art was a picture of Virgil Abloh smiling while wearing dark sunglasses.

In December, 2021, Offset had written a tribute to the late artistic director for Louis Vuitton in Vogue UK.

“Every time you saw Virgil, he had a smile on his face. Every person that I know that reached out to him, he would help – from clothing, to an album cover, to any new project coming out,” he wrote.

“He was just so involved with the culture. Most people get to his level and they don’t really help those coming up. But he was always humble, and always trying to do something new.”

Abloh, the artistic director for Louis Vuitton and the founder of Off-White, died on November 28, 2021, after a private, two-year battle with cancer. He was 41.

Virgil Abloh

The late Off-White founder and artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton not only broke down walls during his career – he was the first African-American named as artistic director of a French luxury brand – but he held the door open for others to walk through.

Meanwhile, Offset is not the only person who honoured Virgil Abloh with a tattoo. Rapper Drake in December, 2021 got a Virgil tattoo of his own.

The Certified Lover Boy artist celebrated Abloh’s life and legacy with a tattoo commemorating the time the fashion icon famously threw a Louis Vuitton kite down a runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in June 2018.

The work was shared by tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga, who posted a photo of Drake’s new ink, located on his forearm.

Drake, who collaborated with Abloh on everything from music to his redesigned private plane, shared a series of photos of the pair over the years, calling the late designer his “brother.”

“My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother thank you for everything,” Drake shared at the time.