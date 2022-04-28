Photos: British High Commission celebrates Queen Elizabeth's birthday

The British High Commission in Ghana has held a party to mark Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth’s birthday and Platinum Jubilee.

On February 6, Her Majesty became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking seventy years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms, and the Commonwealth.

Her extraordinary reign has seen her travel more widely than any other monarch, undertaking more than 260 official visits overseas, and two of those visits have been to Ghana.

Guests included Minister for Tourism, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Sir Tony Blair, chiefs, representatives from political parties, and members of the diplomatic corps as well as colleagues, friends, artists, performers, and leaders in business and industry.

It was hosted hosted by the first female High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, and her husband Nick Thompson at their home in Accra, guests saw some of the newest and most vibrant British-Ghanaian innovations including a Kofa e-mobility motorbike.