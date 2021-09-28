Up-and-coming musician based in Takoradi, Nana Kay Jnr, has taken a step further in the music game with his mind-blowing track dubbed Sika Dan Ma.

The musician, who has since made a debut in the music scene, said he had to join the Drill wave because he intends to beat expectations of performances from his previous efforts.

The song titled Sika Dan Ma is expected to motivate the youth to go against all efforts hindering them from making good money.

Nana Kay says he has vowed to never go broke, adding that no one should sleep on their efforts and passion to make it in life.

Watch visuals of ‘Sika Dan Ma’ below:

