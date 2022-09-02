Popular Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Ice Prince Zamani, has been arrested for allegedly abducting and assaulting a police officer.

The incident, according to the Nigerian police, occurred after he was arrested for driving a vehicle with an unlicensed number plate at about 3:00 am on Friday.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, announced this in a post on his official Twitter page.

He indicated the musician is expected to be arraigned today for further actions.

He wrote: At 3 am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station.

He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.

Mr Hundeyin also confirmed the incident during a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

He said that “the incident occurred around Lekki Phase 1, but he was arrested in Victoria Island. Ice Prince would be arraigned at the Magistrate court in Ajah on Friday morning.’’

Ice Prince has been low-key in the entertainment scene and the music industry and has not had a prior altercation with the Nigerian police.

Ice Prince rose to fame after releasing “Oleku”, one of Nigeria’s most remixed songs.

He won the 2009 Hennessy Artistry Club Tour. He released his debut studio album ‘Everybody Loves Ice Prince’ in 2011. “Oleku”, “Superstar”, and “Juju” were the three big hits off the album.

In 2013, Ice Prince released Fire of Zamani as his second studio album. The album contained the singles “Aboki”, “More”, “Gimme Dat” and “I Swear”.

On 1 July 2015, Ice Prince was announced as the vice president of Chocolate City. He held the position until he left the label in 2016.

