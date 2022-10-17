Drake has lost £537,000 (CA$8,333,333) after betting on Barcelona to beat Real Madrid in Sunday’s El Clasico.

The Canadian rapper backed Barcelona to win, and Arsenal to emerge victorious from their Premier League clash with Leeds.

He was in line to win £2.5million (CA$3,900,002) if his wager had come good, but Real Madrid picked up a 3-1 win at the Bernabeu.

Drake has a checkered past when it comes to gambling. Although he won a staggering £3m backing both British MMA superstars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann earlier this year, he also lost £368k after Leon Edwards’ shock UFC 278 knockout of Kamaru Usman.

Heading into Sunday’s match, Barcelona and Real Madrid were both unbeaten in LaLiga, but it was Carlo Ancelotti’s men who came out on top as they raced into a two-goal lead through Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde.

Ferran Torres pulled a goal back for Barcelona, but Rodrygo’s late penalty ensured that the hosts took all three points, much to Drake’s dismay.

Xavis’s side were unable to avoid the ‘Drake curse’ – an internet theory that the rapper is behind the downfall of several form sides and athletes across the world.